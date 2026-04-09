Light snow is falling in portions of central Montana early Thursday morning, but it will be another cool but beautiful day. Expect clouds to start, with skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and upper 50s and lower 60s in the Helena area.

Thursday Morning Forecast:

Sunny, quiet weather turns unsettled by the weekend- Thursday, April 9

MTN News

MTN News

Friday will be gorgeous as high pressure brings mild and dry weather with highs warming to the 60s and lower 70s. The weekend starts out beautiful as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday, but clouds will build in during the afternoon and some areas could see their first thunderstorms of the season. Severe weather is not expected, but some spots could hear the first clap of thunder of the year.

Sunday will be cloudy with round of showers and high mountain snow. Highs will fall to the 40s and 50s. Snow levels lower Sunday night into Monday morning and could drop down to 5,000-6,000 feet, with limited impacts to mountain passes expected at this point.

MTN News

Cooler, unsettled weather looks to continue next week as several systems track across the state.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News