Following an unsettled start to the week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across Montana, warmer and drier weather settles in on Wednesday. It is a cooler start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s, but high temperatures will be warm this afternoon in the mid and upper 70s. It could be a bit hazy at times.

Check out the forecast:

Sunny skies and a warm finish to the workweek- Wednesday, September 17

High pressure will build north, bringing in unseasonably warm and summer-like conditions for the next several days. A few very isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in northeast Montana and in the mountains on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, it'll be sunny and dry, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.

A dry cold front is expected to pass through on Sunday. This will bring us some of the strongest non-thunderstorm wind gusts in a couple of months. There is a high potential for wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and over 40 mph across the plains. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday, which is still well above average.

Fall officially starts next Monday, with temperatures expected to be slightly above average for September 22, in the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s.

MTN News

