Sunny skies and hot temperatures continue

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend kicked off on a hot and high note, those highs being in the upper 70’s and 80’s throughout Montana. Don’t get rid of those sunglasses and shades just yet however, because the highs for Sunday and Monday are continuing on an upward trend into the 90’s. With sunny to mainly sunny skies all weekend, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the mostly quiet and pleasant weather.

While today and tomorrow with see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms moving through the area, the precipitation won’t really return until Monday, where windier conditions and more widespread showers are in the forecast. Most of the weekend will likely see calm, light, and slightly breezy wind conditions but gusts up to 20 and 30 mph are possible for the beginning half of the upcoming work week.

Upper level troughing and unsettled weather moves through the area for the rest of the upcoming week, so expect continued hot daily highs into the 70’s and 80’s and precipitation.

MTN News

MTN News

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with lows in 50’s. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with highs in the 90’s and lows in 50’s. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chances for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 90’s and lows in the upper 50’s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with highs in 80’s.

Thompson.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter