Sunny skies and improving air quality

Happy Wednesday!

An air quality alert is in effect for a lot of Montana east of I-15 until at least 1pm on Wednesday. The air quality is going to be unhealthy for many parts of Montana.

Today will have mostly sunny skies, temperature highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The smoke will continue to decrease from west to east throughout the day improving the air quality throughout the state.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds with some scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms for central and north-central Montana. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Partly cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers and storms in north-central MT and a chance of the afternoon and evening showers and storms around the Helena area. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

This weekend will bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Next Monday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperature highs continue to be around the 70s and low 80s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.