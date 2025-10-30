Sunny skies and light wind brighten Halloween for Montana

Gustier winds pushed east Thursday, with gusts of 30-50 mph across eastern Montana. Meanwhile, central Montana had plenty of sunshine along with lighter winds, with highs near seasonal averages in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight, clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to plummet. It's going to be a frigid Halloween morning as temperatures dip down into the upper 10s and 20s. More sunshine in store for Halloween, with highs a touch warmer in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and low to mid 40s in eastern Montana.

MTN News

MTN News

Staying dry and cool for trick-or-treaters, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and 40s as the sun sets at 6:08 p.m. A few high clouds will move in Halloween night. Plan to wear an extra layer or two under the costume if you can!

MTN News

We'll kick off November this weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures on Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 60s to around 70°. A cold front drops temperatures into the low to mid 50s on Sunday.

Another high wind event is likely this weekend for the Rocky Mountain Front out to I-15, with gusts of 60-70+ mph possible. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and eastern Glacier, western Toole and central Pondera counties from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Further east across the plains, high wind is going to be a concern too, especially Saturday night into Sunday morning, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Avoid travel if you’re carrying a trailer, camper, or driving a high-profile vehicle. The wind will decrease Sunday evening.

MTN News

Just a reminder: Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 2nd. Sunset will "fall back" to around 5:00 pm for the first week of the new month. Be sure to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday.

MTN News

The extended forecast is also looking relatively mild and dry through most of next week, with highs in 50s and 60s.

MTN News

MTN News