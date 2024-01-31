Sunny skies and mild temperatures for this last day of January

Happy Wednesday!

Today and tomorrow will have lots of sunshine around. Mostly sunny skies today and partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. There will also be some patchy morning fog around, mainly along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys. Mild temperature highs today and tomorrow in the mid to upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s. A little bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday an upper-level trough moves in. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening, generally in the mountains. Temperatures become a bit cooler with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Saturday precipitation will develop and become more widespread later in the day. The precipitation will start out as rain in the lower elevations, but it will eventually switchover to snow for most locations. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday widespread snow is likely, especially during the morning. Some rain may also mix in with this snow in northeastern Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the 30s and upper 20s. The wind will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs temperatures will be in the 30s. Tuesday will be similar with mostly cloudy skies and snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the 30s as well.