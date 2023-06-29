Sunny skies and warm temperatures are here

Happy Thursday!

Today is expected to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with just a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Friday through Saturday will have mostly to mainly sunny skies, a couple isolated afternoon and evening showers, and warm/hot temperature highs in the 80s and low 90s. Saturday will see a bit of a breeze with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday will also have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperature highs however will range with highs in the mid 70s to the low 90s. The coolest temperatures will be along the western half of the Hi-line. The breeze will continue with speeds between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible at times.

Next Monday will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies, some isolated showers, and storms as well as temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Independence Day will have lots of sunshine, a chance of showers and storms, and temperatures in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph are possible.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.