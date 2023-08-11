Sunny skies with dry and breezy conditions today

Happy Friday

Today will be mainly sunny with dry conditions. Sustained wind speeds remain in the area between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible in northeastern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperature highs for today will be in the 80s.

Saturday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Mostly dry conditions during the morning, with a few showers and storms developing during the afternoon along the Hi-Line. Scattered showers and storms will then move south through the state Saturday evening and Saturday night as another cold front passes through our area. Breezy conditions also expected with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. A period of gusty winds, up to 40 mph, and a wind shift to the north is also expected with the passage of the cold front Saturday evening and night. Highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mainly sunny and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge enters the area. Hot temperature highs in the upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Thursday will have mostly sunny skies, some isolated showers and thunderstorms, generally during the morning, and temperature highs in the 80s. Sustained wind speeds expected between 10 and 20 mph.