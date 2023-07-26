Sunny skies with mainly dry and hazy conditions today

Happy Wednesday!

A red flag warning is in effect until 9pm tonight for northern Montana. Critical fire conditions are occurring now or will occur shortly with gusty winds up to 25 mph and low relative humidity.

Today will bring temperatures in the 80s and low 90s with mostly to mainly sunny skies. Mostly dry conditions with decreasing haze mainly along the Hi-line. Gusty winds will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph are possible at times. Fire danger remains with gusty winds, warm temperatures, and low relative humidity.

Thursday and Friday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers/storms around, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperature highs in the 80s and upper 70s along with widespread haze that at times may be smoky.

The weekend will have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures start to warm back up into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Next Monday and Tuesday will have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Warm day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.