Sunny, warm Friday before a weekend cooldown

It's a lovely Thursday, with temperatures mostly into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Another gorgeous day on Friday, with temperatures flirting with 70° in central Montana, though clouds will be on the increase as the next system approaches from the west.

Rain and mountain snow will move into western Montana and eventually impact Glacier National Park and areas along the Continental Divide by Saturday evening. A few light rain and mountain snow showers are possible east of the Continental Divide, but precipitation is expected to remain fairly light due to a downslope westerly wind. Highs will still be mild, in the upper 50s and 60s across central and eastern Montana.

Sunday is going to be cooler following a cold front. Daytime highs will only reach the 40s west of I-15 and the 50s east of I-15. A strong west-southwest breeze will develop throughout the day, with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph across the plains, and between 15 and 30 mph, gusting up to 40-50 mph, along the Rocky Mountain Front.

A second wave of rain and mountain snow will move through Sunday night into Monday. The snow levels will be lower with cooler air in place, so some snow could accumulate over the mountain passes by Monday morning. The system moves out quickly Monday morning giving way to a mostly sunny, brisk and breezy afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and low 50s along with a strong breeze between 10 and 20 mph.

A warming trend is likely again next week as high pressure moves back over the region. Highs will climb from the upper 40s and 50s on Tuesday into the upper 50s and 60s on Wednesday.

