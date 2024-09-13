Sunny & warmer weekend weather

The main batch of rain is pushing to the east and the rest of the afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. While the sun may attempt to peak through towards the end of the day, it will remain cool, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

On a positive note, as of Friday morning, air quality across the entire state is reported to be healthy. The widespread soaking rainfall has significantly suppressed wildfires in the west, resulting in less smoke. This healthy air quality is expected to persist through the weekend, except in areas very close to any ongoing wildfires.

Temperatures are set to warm up for the weekend, with mid-70s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday, then increasing clouds on Sunday ahead of the next low pressure system that moves in late Sunday night. In fact, a couple of systems will bring more cool and wet weather to the area next week.

Fall-like weather is expected headed through the final few days of summer. High temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 60s next week.