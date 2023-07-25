Sunny, windy, and dry conditions today

Happy Tuesday!

A heat advisory is in effect until midnight tonight for portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

A red flag warning is in effect until 9pm tonight for Hill, Blaine, Chouteau, and Fergus Counties. Critical fire conditions are occurring now or will occur shortly with gusty winds up to 35 mph and low relative humidity.

Today will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Gusty winds with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Temperature highs will range in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s as a weak cold front works it way into our area. Also, high fire danger due to the combination of gusty winds, warm/hot temperatures, and low relative humidity.

Wednesday will bring temperatures in the 80s and low 90s with mostly to mainly sunny skies. Mostly dry conditions with decreasing haze from Tuesday. Gusty winds will stick around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Fire danger remains with gusty winds, hot temperatures, and low relative humidity.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and some isolated showers/storms around, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperature highs in the 80s on Thursday and Saturday, and highs in the 80s and mid to upper 70s on Friday.

Sunday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm with temperature highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Breezy conditions around with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday will have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few isolated showers/thunderstorms around. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph. Very warm day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.