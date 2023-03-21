Sunnyside 3rd graders receive a weather lesson from a KRTV meteorologist

The 3rd graders at Sunnyside Elementary School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the different types of precipitation and severe weather.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer and they got to see a tornado in a bottle.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com. Also, the next available dates are in mid-April.