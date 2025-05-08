Sun's sticking around as temperatures warm up

We had a beautiful spring day on Wednesday, and we'll enjoy another warm and dry day on Thursday. A weak front will bring gusty winds across the plains. Winds could gust up to 60 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and 40 mph elsewhere.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible east of a line from Lewistown to Havre. Daytime highs will range from the 60s near the Divide to the mid-80s in northeastern Montana.

Friday is expected to be the best day of the week, as winds will lighten and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We have another warm weekend ahead, with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s on Saturday, and in the 70s on Sunday. Clouds will increase on Saturday, and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop late in the day. Then, more numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected due to a passing cold front. Some of these storms could contain gusty winds and small hail.

A cool system will move over the West next week, causing temperatures to drop into the 50s and 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday, followed by more widespread rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some parts of the area may receive beneficial rainfall totals.