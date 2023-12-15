Sunshine and above average temperatures for this Friday

Happy Friday!

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until 11pm on Monday for portions of western Montana. Pollutants get trapped under high pressure and lead to deteriorating air quality.

For today and for Sunday skies will be mostly sunny and temperature highs will be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. This is all courtesy of an upper-level ridge that is in control of our weather.

Tomorrow clouds increase, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperature highs will be slightly warmer in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty winds enter Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to/over 40 mph are possible.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. A bit breezy as well in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a very tiny chance of a rain or snow shower around. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. A bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and low 50s. A bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.