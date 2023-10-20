Sunshine and above average temperatures today

Happy Friday!

Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, coolest temperatures expected along the Hi-line. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Lots of sunshine will be around with mostly to mainly sunny skies, increased clouds along the Hi-line enter Montana during the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered evening showers around. Highs expected in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Next Monday, rain and mountain snow showers are likely, generally during the morning. Snow is also possible in some lower elevation locations during the morning as well. Mostly cloudy skies and a lot cooler with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday next week will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and mountain snow showers, especially during the evening and along the Hi-line. Chilly temperature highs are expected in the 30s and 40s. A bit of a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday has snow and rain likely. Colder temperature highs in the mid 20s to the mid 40s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Last, next Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, especially during the morning. Cold temperature highs in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.