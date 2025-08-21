Sunshine and cooler temperatures to wrap up the workweek

After a hot couple of days, temperatures will be a lot nicer today with daytime highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. An isolated shower is possible late in the day in Fergus County but the rest of the area will have sunny skies from start to finish.

Sunshine and cooler weather- Thursday, August 21

The Windy Rock fire and the Sandbar 2 fire had an active day on Wednesday and there is a new fire in the Garnet Range near the Windy Rock Fire called the Devil Mountain Fire, which is up to 150 acres. All of these wildfires will lead to smoke moving east and deteriorating air quality in the Helena area. A wind shift should clear a lot of the smoke out Thursday night into Friday.

Friday is going to be even cooler as stronger northwest flow moves over the state. High temperatures will only reach the 70s and low 80s. It'll be sunny and a bit breezy, especially for the Rocky Mountain Front and eastern Montana, where gusts could reach 30 mph.

The pleasant weather continues into the weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 80s both days with fairly light wind.