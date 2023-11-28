Sunshine and dry conditions are in the forecast today

Happy Tuesday!

Today skies will be mainly sunny, and conditions will be dry. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty winds will be along the Rocky Mountain Front; gusts are possible over 40 mph. Elsewhere winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly to mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures cool down with highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday after a cold front enters Montana from the north. Temperatures Thursday will also be cold as well in the low to mid 30s. A little breeze will be around on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

This Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and conditions will be dry east of the Continental Divide. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10-20 mph and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers, generally in the mountains and around the Helena area. Gusty winds will be around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. Temperature highs will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Sunday and Monday will have those windy conditions continue with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts over 50 mph are possible. Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning and especially in the mountains. Temperatures however will warm up, with highs in the low to mid 40s on Sunday and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Monday.