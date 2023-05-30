Sunny and dry before showers in SW and central parts of Montana

Sunny and mostly clear skies starting out this Tuesday. However, today and Wednesday the west southwesterly flow aloft will slowly turn more southwesterly. This moist and unstable flow will bring multiple disturbances into our area. This mean multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely later this week. Isolated afternoon and evening showers possible with increase cloud coverage in southwest and central parts of Montana on this Tuesday. Tuesday is expected to be the nicest day of the week, especially in north-central Montana. Temperatures are going to be warm in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday expect to bring increase clouds and scattered showers generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures remain in the 70s and low to mid 80s. Wind will be a little breezy headed into Thursday, gust up to 30mph possible.

Friday will bring the coolest and wettest day of the week. Rain showers are likely. A few thunderstorms are also possible. It is going to be cool as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most locations. Overcast skies and a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

The weekend will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm back up in the 70s and mid to upper 60s before another work week brings in more showers and storms.