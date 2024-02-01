Sunshine and mild temperatures for the start of February

Happy Thursday!

Thursday skies will be mostly sunny with patchy morning fog around. This fog will be along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys, including Helena valley. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s. Conditions will be breezy in central and northeastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday the upper-level ridge moves east allowing a trough to move into our area which will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening, especially around the Helena area. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Saturday precipitation will develop and will become more widespread later in the day. The precipitation will start out as rain in the lower elevations, but it will eventually switchover to snow for most locations. Temperatures will be even cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Sunday snow is likely, especially during the morning in central and north-central Montana. Rain and snow are likely in northeastern Montana. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be cooler. Highs will be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday skies will be mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers as the upper-level trough will still be in control of Montana’s weather. Temperature highs are expected in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy as well with some scattered snow and rain showers around. High temperatures will be ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. High temperatures will be in the 30s and upper 20s.