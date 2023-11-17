Sunshine and mild temperatures today and tomorrow

Happy Friday!

Today skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be mild. Highs expected in the 50s and upper 40s with a breeze around as well. Sustained wind speeds expected between 10 and 20 mph. Gusty conditions are expected in northwestern Montana. A special weather statement is in effect through this Friday morning for gusty winds between 40 and 70 mph for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern High Plains including the cities of East Glacier Park, Kiowa, Babb, Saint Mary, Marias Pass, Logan Pass, Browning, Heart Butte, Dupuyer, Rogers Pass, Bynum, Choteau, and Pendroy.

Saturday will mostly sunny as well and mild with highs in the 50s and upper 40s. Also breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. For anyone headed over to Missoula to watch the Brawl of the wild, you can also expect a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Make sure you bring a jacket and some gloves as temperature highs will only be reaching around 39 degrees.

Sunday the cloud cover increases with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of isolated areas of rain and snow, generally in the mountains and around the Helena area. Gusty winds will be around as well with gusts up to 50 mph possible. High temperatures are expected in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

Starting next week, Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated snow and rain showers around. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s and upper 30s on Monday. Tuesday will be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

For next Wednesday and Thanksgiving expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and in central Montana. Colder temperature highs expected in the 20s and 30s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.