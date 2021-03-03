Sunshine and Mild Temps

Sunshine and above average temperatures will make for beautiful conditions across the state this week, just watch out for all of the mud. That's really the only negative aspect over the next few days.

One other thing to watch out for is ice jams starting to develop. As temperatures climb 10-20 degrees above average, melting will occur and there will be some rise of water in the creeks and rivers. At the present time there are no advisories, watches or warnings with regards to flooding but that could change later this week after several days of warmer temperatures.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with diminishing wind, mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be similar with mostly sunny skies, light wind and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday will be a warm March day with highs in the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies. The warm weather will continue into the start of the weekend as Saturday will have highs in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front coming through late on Saturday afternoon will kick off a few showers and mountain snow showers. There is an outside chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two that could produce a briefly heavy mix of rain and snow. Sunday will be a cooler day with partly cloudy skies, highs will be back down in the 40s to around 50. Early next week snow is looking more and more likely.

Although still a ways out, several inches are possible with strong wind over the plains. The weather pattern is becoming more typical of spring with bigger storms in the making.

Enjoy the warmth!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist