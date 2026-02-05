Record high temperatures were shattered on Wednesday in Great Falls, Havre, and Cut Bank, and tied in Lewistown. Believe it or not, it will actually be even warmer today. Several towns and cities throughout Montana are expected to challenge all-time record high temperatures for the month of February, with temperatures soaring into the 60s and low 70s. In Great Falls, the all-time February record is 70°.

Today's Forecast:

Sunshine and record-breaking warmth through Super Bowl Sunday- Thursday, February 5

The warm and dry weather pattern will continue to be the main weather story through the weekend, thanks to a strong high pressure ridge over the region. It will be slightly cooler on Friday under a mostly sunny sky, with highs in the 40s and 50s on the Hi-Line and upper 50s to 60s in central Montana.

The unseasonable warmth will persist into the weekend, with highs remaining in the 50s and 60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday ahead of an incoming cold front.

We are tracking a change in the weather pattern early next week, as a trough moves in from the west. Monday offers the best chance for some rain and snow showers, but cooler weather will linger throughout the week. Highs will be closer to average, in the 30s and 40s.

