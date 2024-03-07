Sunshine, dry conditions, and warming temperatures today

Happy Thursday!

Today and Friday will have lots of sunshine around, dry conditions, and warming temperatures. Expect temperatures today in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and temperatures tomorrow in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Today it will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Wind speeds will be gusty on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, and breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

This weekend high pressure is in control of our weather. Skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be mostly dry. Temperatures continue to warm up with highs in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. There will also be gusty winds in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Monday skies will be partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around Helena. There will also be a few isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s with gusty winds. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mild temperatures continue with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Breezy conditions will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Wednesday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around Helena and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in north-central Montana. Mild temperature highs will be around in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.