Sunshine, dry conditions, warm temps, and little to no wind today

Happy Tuesday!

Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will have increasing clouds and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Conditions will be breezy in some areas, especially along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the 60s and low to mid 70s. Wind speeds will be breezy especially along the Hi-Line, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday and Saturday will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies with scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers around, especially from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler with highs ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 60s, the warmest temperatures will be in northeastern Montana. Conditions will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will be partly cloudy with some isolated rain/snow showers around, generally in the mountains. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the 60s and upper 50s. Gusty winds will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.