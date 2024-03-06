Sunshine starts to come out, but temperatures remain cold today.

Happy Wednesday!

Today skies will be sunny around Helena and partly to mostly sunny in north-central and northeastern Montana. This morning there will be a few isolated morning snow showers along eastern portions of the Hi-Line and temperatures will still be cold. Highs will range from the mid-teens to the mid 30s. Conditions will be breezy between 10 and 25 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front and a little breezy elsewhere between 5 and 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday there will be lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warming temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s, and Friday will have temperatures in the 40s and upper 30s. Conditions will be breezy on Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. It will also be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of the plains on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

This weekend skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and conditions will be mostly dry. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. There will also be gusty winds with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.

Monday and Tuesday next week will have partly cloudy skies and some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally around the Helena area. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Winds will be gusty with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph.