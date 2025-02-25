Taste of spring for the final days of February

It was a mild start to the work week as Great Falls saw the warmest temperature since Christmas Eve, reaching a high of 53°. A weak cold front passed through overnight, bringing a burst of heavy snowfall to southwest Montana, which led to multiple accidents and blocked I-90 eastbound over Homestake Pass. There are also lingering clouds and rain showers, but conditions are expected to dry out throughout the morning. Daytime highs will be slightly cooler than yesterday but still mild, with most areas reaching the 40s.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is active for the Rocky Mountain Front until 11:00 PM, with sustained westerly winds of 35 to 45 mph and gusts as high as 75 mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING is also in effect for Judith Basin County due to the potential for wind gusts over 60 mph. The wind is expected to gradually strengthen this morning. Travel will be especially difficult for high-profile vehicles, particularly along the Divide/Rocky Mountain region, along MT-200, and in the Judith Gap and Livingston areas. Elsewhere, gusts of over 40 mph are expected throughout the day.

Rapid snowmelt continues to cause minor flooding across many areas east of I-15, particularly in Fergus, Chouteau, and Liberty counties. As the snow melts, temporary water overflows may occur on roadways. While these areas may appear passable, dangerous erosion beneath the surface could create hazards for drivers.

More sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday as high pressure strengthens over the region. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 40s for the Hi-Line and in the upper 40s to lower 50s in central Montana. It will still be breezy, with sustained wind speeds between 10 to 25 mph.

Spectacular spring-like weather is ahead for Thursday through Saturday, featuring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions each afternoon. On Thursday, daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50s for the Hi-Line, upper 50s to lower 60s in central Montana, and upper 40s in Helena. On Friday, temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s for the Hi-Line and upper 40s to low to mid 50s in central Montana. Saturday will be exceptional, with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low to mid 50s for the Hi-Line, upper 50s to lower 60s in central Montana, and upper 40s to lower 50s from Helena up to Lewistown.

A cold front is expected to bring scattered snow and rain, along with cooler temperatures (highs in the 30s and 40s) to our area on Monday.

