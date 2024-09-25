Temperatures approach record highs as cold front moves in from the west

Temperatures continue to climb as southerly winds strengthen ahead of ahead of an incoming cold front. Great Falls will soar to around 90°, just 3° shy of the daily record of 93° set back in 2001. Most areas will see temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s this afternoon.

A Pacific cold front races across the state overnight into early Thursday morning. Gusts of 40-50mph are possible tonight through Thursday afternoon, with a few gusts to 60mph for Liberty and Toole counties, as well as the Rocky Mountain Front. High Wind Warnings go into effect for these areas from 9:00pm tonight lasting through 3:00pm Thursday. A passing shower or two is possible for the Hi-Line, but it will be an otherwise dry cold front.

Following the front, temperatures will cool but still remain above normal, with highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful end to the week is expected, as temperatures warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s under clear skies and lighter winds on Friday.

Another disturbance is forecasted to bring the next chance for showers Sunday night into Monday; however, drier weather is likely to persist through the end of the month. Temperatures will dip into the 60s on Monday, but will rebound towards the 70s as we move into next week.