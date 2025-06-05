Temperatures climb to the 70s with sunshine and light winds

We're warming up today, but there will still be an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the mountains. Temperatures climb into the 70s with sunshine and light winds.

Temperatures warm for Friday, but a cold front approaches the area throughout the day, bringing increased clouds and stronger winds. Temperatures will drop from the upper 70s and low 80s on Friday to the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday.

Expect it to be breezy on both Friday and Saturday, with wind speeds ranging from 10 to 25 mph. Gusts over 40 mph are possible, mainly near the Rocky Mountain Front.

It warms up again on Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s and tons of sunshine. Next week is leaning warmer and drier for the beginning of the week, especially on Monday where temperatures will come close to 90° in a few areas. Then, more clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday as a system passes through the area. Temperatures cool a bit throughout the workweek.