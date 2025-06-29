Temperatures continue to heat up

Summer temps set to kick in

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Other than the wind, it was another mild day for the region. High temperatures reached up into the 70’s and 80’s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Wind gusts reached up to 40 mph before dying down in the evening. Tonight, expect a mix of cloud cover from mostly clear to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s.

Winds tonight will stay around 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

On Sunday, sunny skies return for most of the area with high temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

Aside from a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across North Central Montana, the next few days will be rather dry as upper level ridging begins to build across the North Western United States.

As this ridge builds across the region, temperatures will begin to climb, with many areas seeing temperatures climb into the 90s by Monday or Tuesday.

Warm temperatures will linger across the area mainly in the 80's through next weekend. Expect winds on the lighter side for the beginning half of the week as well.

Moisture working into the area will allow for some showers and thunderstorms as early as Wednesday, with chances increasing through the remainder of the week into Independence Day.

There does remain a fair amount of uncertainty as to the coverage and strength of the storms, but a few of the storms could muster enough strength and organization to allow for some gusty winds and hail to form.

