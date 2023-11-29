Temperatures cool the second half of this work week

Happy Wednesday!

Today skies will be mostly to mainly sunny, and conditions will be dry. Cooler temperature highs from yesterday in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A little breezy today with sustained wind speeds generally between 5 and 15 mph. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry as well. Temperatures will drop even cooler with highs in the 30s courtesy of a cold front.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a few isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains and in locations along and west of the Continental Divide. Breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Seasonable temps with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow likely along and west of the Divide as well as around the Helena area. A little rain is also possible in the lower elevations. Some scattered snow and rain showers will be around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains. Winds pick up and turn gusty with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Sunday snow/rain is likely along and west of the Divide. Some scattered snow and rain showers will be around Helena, especially in the mountains. There are also going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, especially in the mountains. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day with gusty winds. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Monday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers around, generally during the morning. High temperatures in the 40s with windy conditions between 15 and 30 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Warmer with highs in the 50s and upper 40s. Windy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph.