Temperatures gradually rise this week

Happy Tuesday!

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers around in central Montana, generally in the mountains. There will be a few isolated snow showers around in north-central Montana as well. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the 20s and low to mid 30s and conditions will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a couple isolated morning snow showers along the Hi-Line. Temperatures will be like Tuesday with highs in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front conditions will be breezy between 10 and 20 mph and a little breezy elsewhere between 5 and 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday will have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s on Thursday, and the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Friday. Conditions will be a little breezy on Thursday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. It will also be breezy on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend skies will be partly cloudy, and conditions will be mostly dry. Temperatures warm up with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Monday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.