Temperatures mostly in the 80s this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Daily high temperatures are warming back after a weekend of rainy skies and cooler, 70-degree temperatures. Today, temperatures remained in the 70’s in some places while others in the region began the climb back into the 80’s. Partly sunny to sunny skies across the region as well, with scattered showers and light winds. Tonight, lows will continue to be in the 50’s with more cloud cover in Central regions by Helena and mostly clear conditions in North Central and along the Hi-line.

Tomorrow, expect high temperatures to be in the 80’s for most of the state with sunny conditions again. While there will be slight chances for showers and thunderstorms in a few places, the rest of the week will see drier conditions. A weak, upper-level ridge will begin to form tomorrow as well, warming temperatures closer to average but isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Light winds again tomorrow as well other than around the Rocky Mtn. Front by Browning and Cutbank where winds could gust up to 25 mph.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain in the 80’s and returning to normal for this time of year. Wednesday and past that, expect gusty conditions in the plains areas and lower humidity levels. Chances for isolated showers can’t be completely ruled out, especially in Southern portions of Central Montana, but other than that, expect dry conditions and breezy winds.

MTN News

MTN News

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50’s. 6 mph becoming light and variable.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, Sunny then partly cloudy with highs mostly in the 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. Breezy, 5 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30.

FRIDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20.

SATURDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

