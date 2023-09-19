Temperatures on a cooling trend for the rest of the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another day of above average temperatures to North Central Montana. Highs ranged in the 70’s and the 80’s with some chillier overnight lows. Those gusty winds hardly slowed down from yesterday with speeds hitting up to 30 and 40 mph at times. Most of those winds will begin to subside tonight as cooler air establishes across the region.

The biggest concern continues to be the winds combined with warm temperatures, dry conditions, and low relative humidity down to 17 percent, fire watch concerns are elevated. A Red Flag Warning is still in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, the Hi-line, Eastern, and Central Montana. Critical fire weather concerns are occurring and any existing of new fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to contain. It is likely that the concern will begin to die down starting tomorrow as the temperatures cool down into the 50’s and 60’s and daily chances for precipitation occur.

Starting Wednesday, rain is likely for portions of North Central Montana with daily chances for showers continuing in the days after that. Expect the daily highs to cool into the 50’s and 60’s the rest of the week with overnight lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Windy conditions are also looking to continue as well though a little tamer than what was produced today and on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s to 70’s and lows in the 30’s to 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 5 to 15 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s to 40’s. 8 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 22 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy. Highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 60’s to 70’s.