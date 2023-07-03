Temperatures on a downward trend for a bit

WEATHER DISCUSSION: While the weekend showered the area with warm temperatures into the 80’s and 90’s, the warmth will be short-lived. A weak surface high pressure system moving into the area from Canada on Sunday kicks off the first round of cooler air. Followed by that, an upper-level trough will begin to swing through the area on Monday, bringing even more cooler air and rounds of showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the week.

The 4th of July holiday will see cooler temperatures into the 60’s and 70’s with lows in the 40’s. Other than chilly temperatures, breezy conditions are also in the forecast with gusts up to 20 mph. By the evening, chances for gusty conditions will begin to slow down just in time for the fireworks. Tuesday also shows chances for showers and thunderstorms to occur in the afternoon but mostly in the southern portion of the state.

MTN News

MTN News

Into the middle of next week, temperatures will begin to increase back up into the 80’s and conditions are looking to be more on the dry side. Another upper level system is predicted to move in at the end of next week, bringing another round of precipitation chances to the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, with a lows in the 50’s. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, with a highs in mid-70’s and lows in the 40’s. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

TUESDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Chance of showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a highs in upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s. North wind around 6-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s. North northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny, with highs in 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a highs in 80’s and lows in the 50’s.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

MTN News