Temperatures remain 10 to 15 degrees above average

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures warming to 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages continues on today with highs in the 40’s and 50’s for North Central Montana. Dry conditions and light winds persist as well due to an upper-level ridge hanging over the state. A contrast in high pressure over the Rockies and low pressure in the plains is producing breezy conditions to the Rocky Mountain Front and Great Falls today with wind gusts having the potential to reach 40 mph. However, most areas will see relatively light winds through Thursday.

A dense fog advisory is in effect through 11 am this morning for the Helena Valley with some improvement to visibility likely early this afternoon as fog/low clouds thin, however redevelopment of dense fog is possible again this evening/tonight. Upper-level ridging amplifies across the western US Friday, continuing overall quiet and dry weather continues for the area with temperatures remaining above seasonal averages. Saturday is likely to be the warmest with 50 degree temperatures. A trough looks to slowly approach next week, which could begin to import some mid to higher level moisture into the region while temperatures remain on the mild side.

MTN News

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in the teens and 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows around 30. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 40’s/50’s and lows in 20’s/30’s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in 30’s.

