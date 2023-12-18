Temperatures return to 50's through this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Rest of today through Friday, upper-level ridging will continue to build in over the area, bringing continued dry conditions and above average temperatures. It was a bit cooler today than we’ve previously seen at this time, with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. Tomorrow, expect a return to the upper 40’s and 50’s across the area as temperatures remain 10 to 15 degrees above average. A longwave, closed low building off into the Pacific will move southeast through the first half of this work week. This will promote the ridge to almost stay in place over the state but will simultaneously support minor precipitation chances from Tuesday through Friday in higher elevations. Temperatures will be the warmest over the plains of Central and North Central where breezy and at times gusty southwest (down sloping) winds will help to support additional warming but most of the breezes should stay along the Rocky Mountain Front. Saturday through next Sunday, models suggest a colder shortwave approaching the region heading into the weekend. This will not only cool things down for the area but will also be the best chance for weekend mountain snow and perhaps even a few lower elevation rain/snow showers.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy with lows in 20’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 15 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s.