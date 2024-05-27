Warming temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The past weekend has consisted of mild temperatures and pleasant conditions for the most part. High temperatures reached back up into the mid to upper 50’s and 60’s with low temperatures tonight in the 40’s. A disturbance tracking east across the Hi-line/Canadian border region this afternoon with numerous showers and a few isolated thunderstorms should diminish fairly quickly this evening. Expect clearing skies across most areas overnight tonight as upper-level ridging builds across the Northern Rockies. Gusty west winds across much of the area this afternoon will decrease tonight as well for lighter winds for the first half of this upcoming week.

Expect a mainly dry period Monday and Tuesday with temperatures climbing above seasonal averages into the 70’s and 80’s. By late Tuesday, as the upper-level ridge departs and a cold front and trough follow, chances of showers and thunderstorms are likely. There is a risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening and Wednesday across western portions of north-central with the primary threat being strong winds. A cool down of temperatures in expected in this period through Friday before temperatures warm again next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in 40’s and decreasing winds and precipitation.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Sunny then mostly clear with highs in 70’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny then mostly cloudy with evening and nighttime chances of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 30’s/40’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in 70’s.

Stormtracker Weather