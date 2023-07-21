Temperatures rise through the weekend

Happy Friday!

Today and tomorrow will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies with mainly dry conditions. It’s going to continue to be hazy over the next couple days and the air quality may be “moderate” at times. Warming temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s today, and the mid to upper 90s and low 100s on Saturday. A bit of a breeze will be around Saturday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with increased clouds with a few isolated afternoon and evening showers especially around the Helena area. Hot temperatures continue with highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

Next Monday will bring partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours as a disturbance passes through our area. Between 10 and 25 mph wind speeds will be around accompanied by very hot temperature highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday next week will bring mostly to mainly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and temperature highs in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. A bit of a breeze around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. The breeze on Wednesday won’t be as strong with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.