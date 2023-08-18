Temperatures start to cool down while widespread smoke and haze remain in the state

Happy Friday!

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central Montana until 8pm tonight. For eastern Montana the advisory remains in effect until 10 pm this evening. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening for western and north-central Montana and portions of central Montana. Critical fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of hot temperatures, breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until noon today. Air quality can be unhealthy for all to unhealthy for sensitive groups at times. Take proper precaution and limit time spent outdoors.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from noon to 10pm this evening. West winds between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For Flathead Lake southwest winds between 20-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

A HIGH WIND WARNING from noon to 9 pm on this Friday for portions of the Hi-line. West winds between 35-45 mph are expected.

Today temperatures start to cool down a little bit as highs are going to range from the mid 80s to the low 100s, with the hottest temperatures in eastern Montana. Very windy today with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, while gusts over 40 mph are possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

This Saturday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with scattered showers and some thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening hours in central and southern Montana. Temperatures cool down into the 70s and a breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers likely. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 70s and a few locations will be in the 60s.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are a little warmer back in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Thursday will have mostly sunny skies, some isolated showers and thunderstorms, and temperature highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.