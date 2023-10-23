Temperatures start to drop, and snow is on the way this week.

Happy Monday!

WINTER STORM WATCH

TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

- 9 to 14 inches of snow accumulation is possible in portions of northeastern Montana.

- 5 to 9 inches possible in lower elevations. 8 to 15 inches possible in higher elevations. Located in portions of central and north central Montana, Bear Paw Mountains, Southern Blaine County, Fergus County, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.

- 7 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible in Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, and Melville Foothills. Travel could be difficult on US-191 and US-12. Expect poor visibility along with icy and snow-covered roads.

- 10 to 20 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the Crazy Mountains.

- 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulation possible in portions of central and south-central Montana.

- 9 to 25 inches of snow accumulation is possible in Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

- 4 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible in east Glacier Park region.

- 3 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible in West Glacier region.

TUESDAY EVENING THOUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

- 4 to 8 inches possible in lower elevations. 8 to 13 inches possible in higher elevations. Located in Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald pass, and southern Rocky Mountain Front.

- 3 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is possible along Homestake Pass, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, MacDonald Pass, Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 83 Seely lake to Condon, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, and Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough.

TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

- 5 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is possible in portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

- 12pm today until 6am Tuesday. Snow expected with 1 inch of snow accumulation possible below 6000 feet and 2 to 4 inches possible above 6000 feet in East Glacier Park. Wind speeds expected up to 35 mph.

Today, rain and mountain snow showers are likely, generally during the morning. Mostly cloudy skies and a lot cooler with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Lower elevation snow is likely after noon. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph, gust possible up to 20 mph. Chilly temperature highs in the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s.

Wednesday: Snow, cloudy skies, and highs in the 20s. A slight breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

Thursday: Snow is likely with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the teens and 20s. New snow accumulation possible between 1 and 4 inches. A breeze in eastern Montana with gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the teens and 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of snow. High temperatures in the 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s.