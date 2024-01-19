Temperatures start to warm up headed into this weekend

Happy Friday!

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northeastern Montana until 11am Friday/ 11am Saturday. An advisory is also in effect for southeastern Montana until 11am Friday and elsewhere until 8am/12pm Friday.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for Hill and Northern Blaine County until noon Friday.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered light snow around the Helena area and a chance of light snow in north-central Montana. This precipitation will generally be during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature highs will be in the 0s and low to mid 10s in north-central Montana and the mid to upper 10s and low to mid 20s in central Montana.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, especially in the mountains. Warmer with highs in the 20s, 30s, and low to mid 40s. A bit breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain around, especially during the morning and especially in north-central Montana. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. A bit breezy as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next week for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday skies will be partly cloudy and conditions mostly dry. Near to above average temperatures with highs in the 20s and 30s on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday high temperatures will be ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 40s with the coldest temperatures along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Conditions will be breezy in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.