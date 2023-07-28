Temperatures start to warm up this weekend into the low 90s.

Happy Friday!

Today will have partly cloudy skies with isolated morning showers and storms generally along the Hi-line. Scattered showers and storms are expected in central and southern parts of Montana during the afternoon and evening. A few severe thunderstorms are also possible in portions of central and southern Montana this afternoon and evening. Main hazards are damaging winds and/or large hail. Pleasant temperature highs today in the 80s and upper 70s along with widespread haze.

The weekend will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening hours. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures start to warm back up into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday.

Next Monday and Tuesday will have mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Very warm day with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and very warm highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Cooler temperatures from earlier in the week with highs in the 80s. A bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.