Temperatures trend above normal late week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A weak area of high pressure is centered over eastern Montana this afternoon. There is still locally dense fog for eastern portions of the Hi-Line reducing visibility below a quarter of a mile at times. Overall, the mild and dry pattern looks to continue through at least mid January.

A weak disturbance is going to track into western Montana Thursday night into Friday. Increased cloud cover and isolated rain or snow showers are expected east of the Continental Divide. High pressure regains influence over the region leading to clearing skies and seasonably mild temperatures for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Locally dense fog for the Hi-Line. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line. Chilly overnight as temperatures fall into the -0s and 0s of the Hi-Line, mid to upper 10s for central Montana.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a rain or snow shower late in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line, and mid to upper 20s for the northern Rocky Mountain Front. Clouds and isolated showers persisting overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for central Montana, 10s for the northern Rocky Mountain Front, and -0s and 0s for the Hi-Line.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s for central Montana, mid to upper 30s for the Hi-Line, and upper 10s and lower 20s for northeastern Montana. Gradual clearing overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s in central Montana, low to mid 20s for the Helena area and northern Rocky Mountain Front, and upper 0s and lower 10s for northeastern Montana.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 40s for central Montana, upper 30s for the Helena area and the northern Rocky Mountain Front, and mid to upper 20s for northeastern Montana.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s for central Montana, upper 30s and low 40s for the Helena Valley and the northern Rocky Mountain Front, and upper 20s and lower 30s for northeastern Montana.