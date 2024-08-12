Temperatures trend closer to average this week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures continue to slowly climb back to near average as most Sunday daytime highs returned to the 80’s. Expect low temperatures continuing in the low to upper 50’s with mostly cloudy skies and light wings up to 10 mph tonight.

A brief period of weak upper-level ridging built in during the afternoon and early evening across the Northern Rockies Sunday. Ample daytime heating combining with lingering moisture will result in isolated showers and thunderstorms through the evening across Central and North-central Montana. Gusty winds look to be the only concern with thunderstorms that will taper off through the overnight hours.

Monday, expect high temperatures to trend even higher and closer to average thanks to a building Southwesterly flow. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be around shifting northeast starting from SW Montana and moving up towards the Rocky Mountain Front. For Tuesday an embedded wave within the persistent southwesterly flow aloft will bring an increased opportunity for showers and thunderstorms across the region. Thunderstorms during this period will likely be stronger with possibilities of severe thunderstorm risks in Eastern Montana. Other than that, expect scattered showers with occasional lightning, brief and heavy downpours, and wind gusts with storms during the early half of this upcoming week. Daily chances of showers and thunderstorms and consistent high temperatures in the 80’s will be trending Wednesday through the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in 50’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds and gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny and highs in 80’s.