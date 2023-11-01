Temperatures trend upward through the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Weather-wise, this Halloween was uneventful other than the seasonably chilly Trick-or-Treating weather. Highs today continued to increase from yesterday into the upper 30’s and mid-40’s with lows down in the teens and 20’s. Clouds increased into the night as well with dry conditions and decreasing winds to boot.

MTN News

Through the rest of the week, expect the temperatures to continue to increase with highs eventually in the 50’s to Friday. These warmer conditions are thanks to an upper-level ridge that is currently hanging over the area. Disturbances will create precipitation for Thursday however, especially as that ridge begins to break down. Mountain snow and lower-elevation rain is expected for Thursday with windy conditions and increasing clouds as well. Some of the rain will hang around on Friday but another round will most likely occur this weekend. Gusts have the potential of hitting up to 30 mph at times during this period, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-line.

MTN News

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper teens and 20’s and 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Rain likely and cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. 10 to 20 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the 30’s.

MTN News