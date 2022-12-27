Temperatures trending cooler heading into 2023

WEATHER DISCUSSION: An atmospheric river continues to push abundant moisture into western Montana and the rest of the western United States. That moisture reaches areas east of the Continental Divide in the form of scattered rain and elevation snow showers. It is possible the rain could mix with freezing rain for a time for locations on the Hi-Line.

Wind remains on the gustier side and only increases overnight into Wednesday. The Rocky Mountain Front could see gusts up to 80 MPH, and up to 60 MPH throughout the rest of central Montana. Calmer winds are not expected until Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to trend cooler heading into the new year. By next week, below average temperatures are expected across the area as highs likely return to the 10s and 20s.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and elevation snow showers. Freezing drizzle or light freezing rain possible for the Hi-Line. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid to upper 40s for central Montana and warming into the mid to upper 30s for northeastern Montana. A strong southwest breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 50 MPH (60 MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front). Widely scattered rain and snow showers overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s (mid to upper 20s for northeastern Montana). Wind increases overnight to SW at 25-40 MPH gusting to 60 MPH for parts of central Montana (80+ MPH for the Rocky Mountain Front).

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers, especially for the Hi-Line. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 50 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Remaining mostly cloudy and breezy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s (mid 20s for northeastern Montana). Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s.

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 20s in central Montana and 10s for the Hi-Line.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s (lower 20s for northeastern Montana.) Temperatures falling into the 10s overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s for central Montana and upper 10s and lower 20s for northeastern Montana. Overnight lows in the 10s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s for central Montana and low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line.