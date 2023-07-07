Warming up this weekend with sunny skies and dry conditions

Happy Friday!

Today and tomorrow will start with mostly sunny skies and have increasing cloud cover with isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph. The haze will continue to be around but as of this morning it is currently not affecting our air quality.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies for Sunday and Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15. Temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday will have mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Warm temperatures with highs in the 80s and upper 70s. A little breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Next Thursday will have mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s and upper 70s.