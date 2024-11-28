Thanksgiving brings chilly temps and mostly cloudy skies

Thanksgiving travelers should have no major issues getting to their destination today, although there is some snow on the roadways from last night's light snowfall and patchy dense fog, particularly along the Hi-Line. Daytime temperatures will be brisk, with highs ranging from the 10s in the Hi-Line to the low and mid-30s throughout central Montana.

MTN News

Later tonight, a few snow showers are likely to develop in Hill, Blaine, and Phillips counties, with light accumulation anticipated. Beyond tonight, the next few days will bring chilly mornings and afternoons with mixed sunshine and clouds.

MTN News

Over the weekend, as we close out November, a high pressure ridge will strengthen off of the west coast. Early next week it moves over the West. This will lead to warmer temperatures on the plains with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. Meanwhile, the valleys will see stagnant air and cold temperatures. Drier conditions are likely for most of next week.

MTN News