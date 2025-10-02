The aurora borealis will be visible again Wednesday night!

For the fourth straight night, the aurora borealis will be visible throughout all of Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., including here in Montana!

The northern lights have been putting on a show that week, and that show continues tonight. In Montana, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight, with the cloud cover increasing as the night goes on. This means viewing should be pretty good tonight, especially during the first half of the night.

There is no best time on when to see the northern lights tonight as it will come down to when the substorms occur, but they should be visible off-and-on throughout the night.

In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible. Also, make sure you are looking towards the north.

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

Jim Thomas, the operator of Soft Serve News, posts frequent updates to let people know how likely it is that the Northern Lights may be visible.